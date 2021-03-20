Personal Info Commission to Mull Legal Action against Line

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Personal Information Protection Commission said Friday that it will consider legal action against messaging app provider Line Corp., whose user data were left accessible at a Chinese affiliate.

The government commission said it has demanded that Line and its parent, Z Holdings Corp. <4689>, submit reports on the issue under the personal information protection law.

The two companies were told to report details of their business activities, including contractors abroad, the scope of personal information data in Japan accessible at overseas companies and log data. The deadline is Tuesday.

The companies may be fined up to 500,000 yen if they submit false reports. Violations of the law would result in recommendations or orders for necessary measures to remedy the situation.

In addition, the communications ministry demanded that Line submit a report on the issue, including how the personal information was treated, by April 19 under the telecommunications business law.

