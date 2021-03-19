Ruling Parties Agree to Revise Land Acquisition Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito have reached a working-level agreement to exclude urban areas from stricter regulations under a draft bill to restrict the acquisition and use of land lots linked to national security, informed sources said Friday.

The bill calls for designating areas surrounding military bases and facilities associated with the coast guard and nuclear power generation as “monitoring areas” and authorizing the government to check the names and nationalities of landowners there, as well as for what purposes the lots are used.

The bill also obliges advance reporting of land transactions in the “special” monitoring areas, such as those where facilities of particular importance are located and border remote islands.

According to the sources, the agreement exempts buyers and sellers of land lots in urban monitoring areas from the report obligation by not designating special areas at the time when the legislation takes effect.

The negotiating officials hope that the revision will be given the nod by their parties next week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]