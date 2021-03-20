Fire Hits Renesas Chip Plant in Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--A fire has hit major Japanese semiconductor maker Renesas Electronics Corp.'s <6723> plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan.

Operations at the plant have been partially suspended, possibly affecting supplies of chip products, according to the company. The plant in the city of Hitachinaka makes mainly semiconductors for automobiles.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the plant around 2:47 a.m. Friday (5:47 p.m. Thursday GMT) and was extinguished about five and a half hours later, around 8:12 a.m., Renesas officials said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are not immediately known, the officials said.

It remains to be seen at the moment when the Hitachinaka plant will be able to resume operations, according to the firm's public relations department

