Japan Governors Urge State to Prevent Coronavirus Rebound

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors adopted Saturday a set of proposals to the central government for preventing a rebound in infections with the novel coronavirus ahead of the full lifting of its second state of emergency over the virus at the end of Sunday.

In the package, adopted at a videoconference, the National Governors' Association asked the government to thoroughly conduct active epidemiological investigations to identify infection routes and polymerase chain reaction tests on a large scale as part of the fight against the coronavirus, including mutant strains.

The government was also asked to swiftly disclose information about vaccines, including when they will become available and the amounts of supplies, and create manuals on dealing with possible adverse events from vaccinations.

The state of emergency, issued in January, now covers Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures. Seven out of the 43 other prefectures of the country were also placed under the emergency temporarily.

The governors also called for effective support measures regardless of region and industry, saying that the economic and employment situations in areas not under the state of emergency are also tough.

