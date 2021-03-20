Japan Confirms 1,517 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan recorded 1,517 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday.

The daily count topped 1,500 for the first time since Wednesday, when the nationwide tally stood above the threshold for the first time in a month. The death toll linked to the virus rose by 19 from Friday. The number of severely ill patients came to 332.

In Tokyo, 342 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus, with the daily number surpassing 300 for the fifth straight day. Of them, 87 are in their 20, 52 in their 30s and 50 in their 50s, while those aged 65 or over stood at 67. The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital came to 298.7, up 7.1 pct from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms measured under Tokyo's criteria came to 47, up by one from Friday.

Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, where infections are surging, had 125 new cases on Saturday, its record daily high. On Thursday, the prefecture issued its own coronavirus state of emergency, which is slated to run until April 11.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]