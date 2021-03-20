Tokyo Records 342 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 342 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the daily count topping 300 for the fifth consecutive day.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital came to 298.7, up 7.1 pct from a week before, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Of the cases confirmed on Saturday, people in their 20 accounted for 87, followed by 52 in their 30s, 50 in their 50s and 42 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or over stood at 67.

The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms measured under Tokyo's criteria came to 47, up by one from Friday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]