Decision Made to Exclude Overseas Spectators for Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--A decision was made on Saturday to exclude spectators from abroad for this summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, amid the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.

Top-level officials from the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese government, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee reached the conclusion at a videoconference.

The unprecedented decision came as it remains uncertain when the coronavirus pandemic will subside and mutant strains of the virus are spreading both in and outside Japan. The Summer Olympics and Paralympics, originally scheduled for 2020, were postponed to this year due to the pandemic.

"The coronavirus situation remains severe, so it is difficult to guarantee free entry to Japan by overseas people this summer," Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee, said. "The decision is for realizing safe and secure Olympics and Paralympics, and was unavoidable so as to ensure the safety of Japanese people, athletes from around the world and officials related to the events," she said.

The IOC and the IPC accepted the Japanese side's proposal of not accepting general visitors from abroad. The Olympics are slated to be held between late July and early August, and the Paralympics between late August and early September.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]