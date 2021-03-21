Tokyo Govt to Be Hit Hard by Overseas Spectator Decision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government's finances are set to be affected as this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held without spectators from abroad due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Total costs for holding the events are estimated to reach 1,644 billion yen, and the Tokyo government is slated to cover 717 billion yen, including 120 billion yen in additional expenses stemming from the one-year postponement of the Summer Olympics and Paralympics traced to the health crisis.

Sales of tickets are totaling 90 billion yen, including 10 billion yen sold overseas. But the 10 billion yen needs to be refunded following the decision to bar overseas fans from the Tokyo Games.

How to split the refund costs among the metropolitan government, the Japanese government and the Tokyo Games organizing committee has yet to be decided. The host city's financial burden will be greater if a cap is set on the number of domestic spectators.

The three parties, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee on Saturday formalized their decision not to allow overseas spectators for the Tokyo Games, putting safety first as the coronavirus continues to spread both in and outside Japan.

