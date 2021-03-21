Over 70 Pct of Foreigners Oppose Tokyo Games as Planned

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--A recent survey has found that over 70 pct of respondents in each of the United States, France, China, South Korea and Thailand think the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games should be put off further or canceled as the novel coronavirus continues to batter the world.

The rate came to 95.6 pct in Thailand, highest among the five nations, followed by 94.7 pct in South Korea, 82.1 pct in China, 74.4 pct in the United States and 70.6 pct in France, according to the survey by the Japan Press Research Institute.

Meanwhile, the proportion of respondents who said the Tokyo Games should take place this summer as scheduled stood at 25.8 pct in France, 24.5 pct in the United States, 17.9 pct in China, 4.4 pct in Thailand and 3 pct in South Korea.

The Summer Olympics and Paralympics, originally scheduled for 2020, were put off to this year due to the spread of the coronavirus across the globe. The Olympics is slated to be held between late July and early August, and the Paralympics between late August and early September.

The organization conducts the survey, launched in 2015, through research institutes in the five countries. For the latest survey, some 1,000 people from each of the five nations gave responses between December 2020 and January this year.

