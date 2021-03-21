Suga Vows to Do Best for LDP in Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Sunday to spearhead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's campaign in the next general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

"The general election will be held by autumn this year at the latest. I'm determined to wage the battle to the end at the forefront of the race," Suga, also president of the LDP, said in a speech at the party's annual convention, held for the first time in two years. The terms of office for the current Lower House members are set to expire on Oct. 21.

At the convention, held at a hotel in Tokyo, the LDP adopted its platform for 2021, which underscored the party's resolve to unite to secure victories for all official candidates and candidates supported by the party in public offices elections to be held this year.

Noting that bringing the novel coronavirus epidemic under control is top priority for the LDP, Suga said, "There could be both good and bad developments in the infection situation, but I believe we can see a light ahead."

"Our party can help Japan overcome the coronavirus crisis and pass down the country to the next generation," Suga said.

