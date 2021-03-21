8 People Injured in Sat. Quake in Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai/Fukushima/Morioka, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Eight people were injured in a strong earthquake that struck the Tohoku northeastern Japan region on Saturday, officials of relevant local governments and fire departments said Sunday.

Their injures are not serious, according to the local authorities.

Six of the eight are in Miyagi Prefecture, where the quake measured up to higher 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale. In the town of Misato, a woman in her 90s hit her head against a door that came off. Four people suffered injuries in Sendai, the capital of Miyagi.

In the city of Date in Fukushima Prefecture, south of Miyagi, a 77-year-old woman fell and hit her tailbone, and was sent to hospital. A woman in her 40s in Morioka, the capital of Iwate Prefecture, north of Miyagi, fell and suffered a cut in her mouth.

The earthquake, with an estimated magnitude of 6.9, occurred off Miyagi around 6:09 p.m. Saturday (9:09 a.m. GMT).

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]