Renesas Aims to Resume Fire-Hit Chip Line within 1 Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Renesas Technology Corp. <6723> is seeking to resume the operations of its fire-damaged cutting-edge semiconductor production line in eastern Japan within a month, its president, Hidetoshi Shibata, said Sunday.

"We aim to restart production at the line within a month," he told an online press conference.

Two-thirds of the chip products manufactured at the line, part of the major Japanese semiconductor maker's factory in the city of Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, are for automobiles. The halt of the line looks certain to affect production at automakers at a time when shortages of chip supplies are becoming serious around the world.

Shibata admitted that the suspension will have "a very big impact" on the automobile industry. Renesas has the largest share in the domestic market for chip products for automobiles.

The president said that damaged chipmaking devices need to be replaced, adding that the restart of operations will be delayed if procurement of new devices and components takes time.

