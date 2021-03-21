Japan Logs 1,119 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,119 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, with the daily number standing above 1,000 for the sixth straight day.

Nineteen new fatalities linked to the virus were reported, including eight in Saitama Prefecture, eastern Japan, and four in Tokyo.

In Tokyo, 256 people were newly confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, with the daily figure in the Japanese capital falling below 300 for the first time in six days. Of the total for Sunday, 52 people are in their 20s, 41 in their 50s, 31 in their 40s and 30 in their 30s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 68.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms recognized under Tokyo's standards stood at 47, unchanged from Saturday. The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo came to 301.1, up 7.9 pct from a week before.

In Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, the daily infection number has stood around 100 since Wednesday. On Sunday, 112 new cases were reported, more than 88 in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, 79 in Saitama, and 77 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]