Suspect Identified in Murder of Japanese Woman in Trinidad and Tobago

Sao Paulo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Police in Trinidad and Tobago have identified a suspect in the murder of a Japanese woman in the Caribbean nation in February 2016.

The suspect, David Allen, then 31, was killed in a police-involved shooting in a separate case in December the same year, the police said on Friday.

The woman, Asami Nagakiya, a professional musician from Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, visited Trinidad and Tobago to participate in a carnival-related event.

She was found dead in a park in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, on Feb. 10, 2016. She was wearing a carnival costume. An autopsy found that Nagakiya, then 30, was strangled.

Allen posed as a woman when he attempted to rob a restaurant in Port of Spain on Dec. 12, 2016, and he was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire with an off-duty police officer, according to the police.

