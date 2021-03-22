Efforts Growing in Japan to "Nudge" People into Changes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Efforts are growing to tackle various problems facing local governments in Japan by utilizing "nudge theory" in behavioral economics to encourage positive behavior at low cost.

Young workers from the public and private sectors have founded a nonprofit organization to spread techniques based on the theory across the country.

With needs for administrative services diversifying while municipalities face severe fiscal constraints, unique ideas have been applied to solve local issues at low cost.

They include a yellow chalk campaign launched by the Uji municipal government in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, to prevent dog owners from leaving their pets' droppings on the street.

In the campaign, yellow chalk was used to mark the places where pet feces were left, also showing what day and time they were found.

