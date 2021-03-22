Japan Badminton Players Dominate All England Open

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese players claimed titles in four of the five categories at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, Britain, on Sunday.

In the mixed doubles final, Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino beat the fellow Japanese pair of Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo 2-0, winning the title for the first time in three years. It was their second championship at the All England Open.

Hiroyuki Endo and Watanabe captured the men's doubles title for the second successive year by defeating Japanese rivals Keigo Sonoda and Takeshi Kamura 2-1.

In the women's doubles, Wakana Nagahara and Mayu Matsumoto won their first All England Open title by beating Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota also from Japan, the previous year's champions, 2-0.

Nozomi Okuhara clinched the women's singles title for the first time in five years. It was her second All England Open crown.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]