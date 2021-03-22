Motegi Positively Evaluates U.S.-China Diplomatic Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday positively evaluated recent talks among top-level U.S., Chinese diplomatic officials.

“Concerns held by Japan, the United States and allies that share basic values were clearly conveyed to the Chinese side” in the talks, Motegi said at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan’s parliament.

Motegi offered the view that the U.S. side took up during the talks issues related to the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, Hong Kong, Taiwan and cyberattacks.

According to Motegi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, before he joined the talks with Chinese officials, explained to the Japanese foreign minister that he was planning to frankly say what he should say to the Chinese side.

“While continuing to promote cooperation with the United States, our ally, we want to urge China to fulfill its responsibility as a great power,” Motegi said.

