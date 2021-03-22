2 U.S. Men Indicted in Tokyo over Ghosn's Escape

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo public prosecutors on Monday indicted two American men for allegedly helping former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office charged Michael Taylor, a 60-year-old former U.S. Green Beret, and his son, Peter, 28, with aiding the escape of the former chief of the major Japanese automaker.

According to the indictment and other sources, the suspects allegedly helped Ghosn, hidden in a box of musical instruments, flee Japan on a private jet from Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture in late 2019, knowing that he had been banned from traveling abroad while on bail.

The prosecutors' office obtained arrest warrants for the Taylors in January last year.

The U.S. authorities took them into custody in May at the request of the Japanese government under the bilateral extradition treaty. The two were extradited to Japan early this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]