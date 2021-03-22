Japan Panel on Imperial Succession to Meet on Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--A panel of experts commissioned by the Japanese government to discuss ways to ensure stable Imperial succession will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, the government said Monday.

The panel will discuss such issues as whether to allow female emperors or emperors from the maternal bloodline to ascend the throne and whether to permit female members to remain in the Imperial Family after marriage as heads of family branches.

Currently, only male descendants in the family’s paternal line can assume the throne.

At Tuesday’s meeting, to be attended by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the panel is expected to talk about how to proceed with discussions.

Atsushi Seike, who leads the Promotion and Mutual Aid Corporation for Private Schools of Japan, is likely to become head of the six-member panel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]