Japan Logs 822 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Japan came to 822 on Monday, below 1,000 for the first time since March 15, when 695 new cases were confirmed.

Across the country, 34 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus were reported on the day, while the number of infected people with severe symptoms was unchanged from the previous day, at 324.

In Tokyo, 187 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus. The capital's daily tally fell below 200 for the first time since March 15, when it stood at 175.

Of the newly infected people, 39 were in their 20s, 35 in their 40s, 29 in their 30s and 38 aged 65 or over, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government's criteria was flat at 47.

