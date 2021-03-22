Tokyo Confirms 187 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Monday that it has newly confirmed 187 new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital.

The daily figure stood below 200 for the first time since March 15, when 175 new cases were reported.

The number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from Sunday, at 47.

Of Monday's new cases, 39 were found among people in their 20s, 35 among those in their 40s, 29 among those in their 30s and 38 among those aged 65 or over.

