Fukui Pref.'s Microsatellite Successfully Launched

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, March 22 (Jiji Press)--A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a microsatellite of Japan's Fukui Prefecture was successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Monday, with the microsatellite later entering orbit around the Earth.

The microsatellite, named Suisen, or narcissus, which is the central Japan prefecture's flower, was jointly developed by the Fukui prefectural government, local companies and others.

The satellite project is the first to be led by a local government in Japan.

The launch, initially set for Saturday, had been postponed due to technical problems, according to Russia's state-run space development firm Roscosmos.

The launch scene was shown at the prefecture's Industrial Technology Center, where about 20 people involved in the project erupted into cheers and applause.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]