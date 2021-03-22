Daiichi Sankyo, KM Biologics Start COVID Vaccine Trials

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Daiichi Sankyo Co. <4568> said Monday that it has started a clinical trial in Japan for a COVID-19 vaccine being developed jointly with the University of Tokyo, with some 150 people to receive the vaccine in the initial stage of the trial.

Meanwhile, KM Biologics Co., a Kumamoto-based unit of food and pharmaceuticals group Meiji Holdings Co. <2269>, started testing its own vaccine on the same day.

The Daiichi Sankyo vaccine is designed to produce antibodies by using synthesized messenger RNA carrying genetic information of the novel coronavirus.

Vaccines developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. and U.S. biotech startup Moderna Inc. use similar technology.

KM Biologics, along with the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and others, is developing a so-called inactivated vaccine using the pathogen after depriving it of the ability to infect.

