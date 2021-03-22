Japan Pledges Vaccination Support for Vietnam, Laos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in telephone talks with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong on Monday, pledged his country's support for COVID-19 vaccinations in the Southeast Asian country, including the preparation of cold storage equipment for vaccines.

Suga also vowed to provide about 200 million yen in vaccination aid to Laos, in his congratulatory message to new Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and new Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh on their elections by their country's parliament the same day.

The telephone talks between Suga and Trong were held at the request of the Vietnamese side, following Trong's re-election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

In the talks, the Vietnamese leader expressed appreciation for the Japanese offer of vaccination support.

Suga and Trong agreed that their countries will continue to cooperate closely toward 2023, the 50th year since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

