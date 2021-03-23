Japan White Goods Shipments Up for 5th Straight Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Shipments of so-called white goods, such as refrigerators and washing machines, in February increased 16.4 pct from a year before to 191.6 billion yen, up for the fifth consecutive month, the Japan Electrical Manufacturers’ Association said.

Shipments of air conditioners and air purifiers, among other home appliances, remained strong thanks to robust “nesting” demand and enhanced hygiene awareness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By product, shipments were up 12.5 pct for air conditioners, up 18.2 pct for refrigerators and up 18.2 pct for washing machines, all growing for five straight months, the association said in a report released on Monday.

Air purifier shipments more than doubled, buoyed by not only efforts to reduce COVID-19 contraction risks but also those to cope with the hay fever season. Humidifier shipments jumped 62.3 pct.

