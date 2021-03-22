Suga Aims to Raise Average Minimum Wages to 1,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday he aims to raise the country's minimum hourly wages to 1,000 yen on average as soon as possible.

Suga made the pledge at a meeting of his Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, where the government discussed economic measures after it lifted its COVID-19 state of emergency on Sunday.

The minimum wages averaged 902 yen in fiscal 2020, ranging from 792 yen in Akita, Tottori, Shimane, Kochi, Saga, Oita and Okinawa prefectures to 1,013 yen in Tokyo.

Private-sector members of the council demanded that local minimum wages should be increased to eliminate regional disparities. Specifically, they called for higher wages for nonregular workers at small and midsize businesses in local areas.

Suga also said the government will make a list of 10,000 workers from banks, trading houses and others to promote flows of personnel from large companies to small and midsize companies in local areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]