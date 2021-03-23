Japan's Mie Prefecture Enacts Ordinance Banning Outing

Newsfrom Japan

Tsu, Mie Pref., March 23 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural assembly of Mie enacted on Tuesday an ordinance including a ban on outing, a practice of forcing people to come out or exposing their sexual orientation without consent.

The ordinance will take effect on April 1.

Mie Prefecture, central Japan, will be the first among the country's 47 prefectures to put into force an ordinance clearly prohibiting outing.

The ordinance is aimed at contributing to realizing a society in which the human rights of all people are respected regardless of individual sexual orientation or gender identity, and their diverse ways of life are accepted.

No penalties will be imposed on violations of the ban on outing, however.

