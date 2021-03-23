Ex-Minister Kawai Admits Buying Votes for Wife's Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai made an about-face Tuesday to admit buying votes for his wife's campaign in the July 2019 national election.

Kawai, a former member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, also expressed his intention to resign from the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"I cannot say that I had no intention at all to make my wife win" a seat by distributing cash, Kawai said during his first questioning in his trial at Tokyo District Court.

Kawai, 58, is accused of handing out a total of some 29 million yen to 100 people between March and August 2019 to ask for help in rounding up votes for his wife's campaign in the 2019 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Recipients included local politicians and leaders in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, from which his wife, Anri, was elected.

