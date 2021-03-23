Indefinite Term Upheld for Man in Murder of Vietnamese Girl

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court upheld on Tuesday a district court ruling that sentenced a Japanese man to an indefinite prison term for crimes including the murder of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in 2017.

The man, Yasumasa Shibuya, 49, was the head of the parents association at the elementary school attended by the victim, Le Thi Nhat Linh, a third-grader, at the time of the crime.

The high court rejected appeals from both the prosecution and defense sides over the 2018 ruling handed down by Chiba District Court at the lay judge trial.

The defense side had said that Shibuya was innocent, claiming that the investigation method of the Chiba prefectural police was illegal. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty.

Tokyo High Court Presiding Judge Masahiro Hiraki noted that prefectural police investigators illegally collected Shibuya's cigarette butts on the premises of the condominium where he lived without a warrant or a permission from the administrator of the condo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]