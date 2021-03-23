LDP Approves Security-Linked Land Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday approved a bill drawn up by the government to regulate the use of land lots deemed important for national security.

After gaining the nod of approval from Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, the government plans to adopt the bill at a cabinet meeting as early as Friday and submit it to the Diet, the country's parliament.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan told the LDP of its opposition to the bill.

On the government's original draft of the bill, Komeito claimed that the scope of proposed restrictions on private rights was too broad.

The LDP and Komeito later reached a working-level agreement to revise the draft to have it say that the government must give full consideration to the protection of personal information. The revised bill also stipulates that regulations to be imposed must be kept to a bare minimum.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]