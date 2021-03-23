Japan Cautious on China Sanctions over Xinjiang Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed on Tuesday Japan's cautious stance on imposing sanctions against China over the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region.

Referring to the requirements of the foreign exchange and foreign trade law, which enables sanctions on foreigners such as asset freezes and trade restrictions, Kato said at a press conference that there is no provision for imposing sanctions solely on the basis of human rights issues as a direct or explicit reason.

On Monday, the United States, the European Union and others announced sanctions against Chinese officials, citing the human rights abuses in the region.

Kato's comment reflects Japan's hesitation to join the movement.

"We're seriously concerned about the human rights situation in the region and we're encouraging the Chinese government to give transparent explanations," Kato said.

