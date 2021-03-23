Japan Reports 1st Mom-to-Baby COVID-19 Transmission

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--What is believed to be Japan’s first case of a mother-to-baby transmission of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed, according to the Japan Pediatric Society.

The baby has no health problems, the group said.

COVID-19 infection was confirmed for a baby born from a woman who tested positive for the new coronavirus, the group said in a report.

The group conducted a survey in September-October last year on medical institutions with pediatrics departments, receiving answers from 1,124 facilities.

Of them, 334 institutions can accept pregnant women who are infected with the coronavirus. As of the end of August last year, 31 institutions had accepted pregnant women, with 52 people giving birth to 52 babies, including one baby who tested positive for the coronavirus in a test soon after birth.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]