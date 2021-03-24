Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay to Kick Off in Fukushima Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympic torch relay will kick off at the J-Village national soccer training center in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Thursday amid lingering concerns over the novel coronavirus.

The Olympic flame will tour 895 municipalities in all of Japan's 47 prefectures over 121 days through July 23, when the opening ceremony for the postponed Tokyo Games will take place at the Japan National Stadium in the Japanese capital.

"We'll do all we can for the success of the torch relay," Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto told a news conference Wednesday.

"We'll put our top priority on ensuring the safety not only for participating runners but also for local people," Hashimoto added.

The flame will be carried by some 10,000 torchbearers. The first runners are members of the "Nadeshiko Japan" national soccer team that won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2011.

