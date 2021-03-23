Suga Asks New Panel to Sort Out Imperial Succession Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga requested a new government panel on Tuesday to sort out issues on the succession of the Imperial throne.

The panel, tasked with considering ways to ensure stable Imperial succession, held its first meeting on the day, with Atsushi Seike, head of the Promotion and Mutual Aid Corporation for Private Schools of Japan, named its chair.

The panel is slated to hold hearings with related experts on issues including whether Japan should embrace female emperors or emperors from the maternal bloodline of the Imperial Family and whether it should allow female Imperial Family members to establish family branches after marriage.

The panel consists of three male members including Tetsuro Tomita, chairman of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, and three women including Chiba University of Commerce Prof. Midori Miyazaki.

Imperial succession is a "very important matter linked to the country's foundations," Suga said at the day's panel meeting. "We would like (the panel) to have a full discussion and sort out various ideas in a way that is easy to understand."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]