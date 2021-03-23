Japan Confirms 1,503 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,503 new coronavirus cases and 53 fresh deaths from the virus on Tuesday.

Tokyo reported 337 new cases, the first above 300 in three days and up from 300 a week earlier.

The Japanese capital had 18 new deaths from the virus. The number of severely ill people with the virus decreased by five from the previous day to 42.

Tokyo's new cases included 86 in their 20s, 46 in their 30s and 43 in their 50s. People aged 65 or older accounted for 72.

Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, confirmed 121 new cases, its second-highest level.

