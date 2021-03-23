Shorter Biz Hours to Continue in Tokyo Area until April 21

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures are considering extending their request to restaurants and bars to close by 9 p.m. until April 21, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The aid money for compliant businesses will be kept unchanged at 40,000 yen per day, the sources said.

Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa see it necessary to keep shorter hours in place as new COVID-19 cases stop falling in the region. The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo has been growing slightly, reaching 308 as of Tuesday.

Restaurants and bars were requested to close by 8 p.m. when the four prefectures were under the government's COVID-19 state of emergency through Sunday.

Following the exit from the emergency, the governors of the four prefectures agreed to ask them to close by 9 p.m. until the end of this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]