Japan Asks for IAEA Support for Release of Fukushima Water to Sea

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan asked the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday to cooperate with the country's plan to release water accumulated at the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant to the sea.

The request was made by industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama at a teleconference with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Kajiyama conveyed the Japanese government's hope that the IAEA will examine the environmental impact of the planned water release and inform the world of the results.

Grossi said that the IAEA will be pleased to support the Japanese plan, adding that Japan can surely resolve the water issue.

At the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> plant, water is used to cool damaged nuclear reactors, while groundwater flows into reactor buildings in which nuclear fuel debris exists. As a result, radioactively contaminated water continues to be generated.

