4 Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 24 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture for about 90 minutes on Tuesday.

It was the first intrusion into Japanese waters off the East China Sea islands by Chinese government ships since Feb. 21 and the 10th this year.

The four Haijing ships entered Japanese waters south of Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain between around 4:20 p.m. (7:20 a.m. GMT) and 4:35 p.m. and left the waters east of the island between around 5:45 p.m. and 6:05 p.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha.

China claims the Japanese-administered islands and calls them Diaoyu.

