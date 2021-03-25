Japan Govt Seen Deferring Conclusion on Imperial Succession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has finally started discussing ways to ensure stable Imperial succession, but it appears cautious about reaching a conclusion on the matter anytime soon.

On Tuesday, a government-appointed panel of experts on the topic held its first meeting, about four years after the Diet, Japan's parliament called on the government to discuss Imperial succession-related issues.

But the government is expected to remain reluctant to accelerate discussions on the matter because it is a controversial matter that might split public opinion in two and affect the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, to be held by October.

Concerns over stable Imperial succession stem from a decreasing number of Imperial Family members, in particular a small number of male members, given the current rule of male-only Imperial succession under the Imperial House Law.

"I ask you all, with deep insight, to discuss the matter," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told participants at the panel meeting.

