Japan Team Develops COVID-19 Testing Tech Using Blood, Urine

Kumamoto, March 24 (Jiji Press)--A research team of Kumamoto University in southwestern Japan has developed a testing technology to check COVID-19 infection using blood or urine samples.

The new method, which has about the same accuracy as conventional polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests employed around the world, can lower infection risks for those giving the tests as blood and urine contain almost no coronavirus, according to the team's announcement on Tuesday.

The team of researchers, including Kumamoto University Prof. Kazuhito Tomizawa, discovered that once a person gets infected with the new coronavirus, two types of modified nucleoside increase in his or her blood and urine.

When the researchers analyzed blood and urine samples taken from about 200 infected people, they confirmed rises in modified nucleoside levels. They also found that the increases are related to the severity of the disease and treatment effects.

The team is pursuing this research jointly with Japanese precision equipment maker Shimadzu Corp. <7701>. Tomizawa said the new testing method will hopefully be put into practical use by the end of March next year.

