Motegi, Tai Agree to Work Together on China Policies

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai Tuesday agreed to work together on policies toward China.

Motegi and Tai, speaking on a video link, shared the view that their countries should join forces to counter China's market-distorting measures such as intellectual property violations and subsidies to state enterprises.

The two ministers also agreed that Japan and the United States will discuss ways to build strong supply chains.

In separate talks, Japanese industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and Tai agreed to cooperate to establish a free and fair economic order.

Kajiyama and Tai also discussed World Trade Organization reforms. They also agreed on cooperation with the European Union.

