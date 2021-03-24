Pro-Nuclear Signboard Displayed as Bitter Legacy in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., March 24 (Jiji Press)--A memorial museum in the town of Futaba, which hosts the disaster-crippled nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Wednesday started displaying a signboard that symbolizes the town's history of promoting nuclear power generation.

The signboard, which reads "Nuclear power: the energy for a bright future," had been placed along a national highway in the town since 1988.

Two meters in length and 16 meters in width, the signboard was removed in 2015, after the town emptied following the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 plant. The worst nuclear accident in Japan was triggered by the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami that mainly struck northeastern Japan. The nuclear plant straddles Futaba and the town of Okuma in the prefecture.

Letter panels taken from the original signboard have been placed on a new board for display at the Great East Japan Earthquake and Nuclear Disaster Memorial Museum, which was established in Futaba to pass down memories and lessons from the 2011 natural disaster and the subsequent nuclear accident.

Yuji Onuma, 45, who devised the message on the signboard as an elementary school sixth-grader when the town publicly solicited slogans related to nuclear power, visited the museum with his family.

