Nichi-Iko Plant Raided Over Illegal Generic Drug Production

Namerikawa, Toyama Pref., March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese authorities raided a plant of Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. <4541> in the city of Namerikawa, Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday over the firm's suspected illegal production of generic drugs.

Earlier this month, the Toyama prefectural government ordered the major maker of generic drugs to suspend production for 32 days and sales for 24 days over the allegations that it has made drugs using methods that are not authorized by the central government.

The two-day on-site inspection by the health ministry and the prefectural government through Thursday, carried out under the pharmaceuticals and medical devices law, is apparently aimed at checking Nichi-Iko's product quality management before the expiration of the production suspension order on Sunday.

The state-affiliated Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, which undertakes drug safety reviews, also joined the raid. Nichi-Iko is based in the city of Toyama, the capital of the prefecture.

According to the local government, the Namerikawa plant has been engaged in illegal practices, such as crushing tablets that failed in quality tests for reuse, for about 10 years.

