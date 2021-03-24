Barcelona Olympic Judo Gold Medalist Koga Dies at 53

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Toshihiko Koga, the Japanese gold medalist in the men's 71-kilogram judo competition at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, died at his home in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, on Wednesday morning. He was 53.

He was receiving cancer treatment.

Koga, who served as captain of the Japanese Olympic delegation for the 1992 games, clinched the gold medal despite the injury he suffered on his left knee just before the quadrennial sporting event.

The native of Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, won the silver medal in the men's 78-kilogram judo competition at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

In 1990, he made the final of the All-Japan Judo Championships, an open-weight tournament held annually, by beating bigger players. He lost to Naoya Ogawa in the final.

