CDP to Refuse Diet Debate over Errors in Bills

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan plans not to participate in House of Representatives deliberations until the government completes its examination of all bills and draft articles of treaties for errors, a senior CDP member said Wednesday.

CDP parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi conveyed the stance to his counterpart from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Hiroshi Moriyama. Earlier in the day, the government reported to the CDP that mistakes have been found in a total of 20 bills and treaties and related materials linked to 12 ministries and agencies.

Moriyama relayed to Azumi the government's apology over the matter, saying, "The prime minister's office is taking this very seriously." He also said that the government will soon investigate whether there are more mistakes and report the results to the board of the steering committee of the lower chamber of the parliament.

The 20 bills and treaties in question include digital reform legislation and a bill to revise the law for strengthening industrial competitiveness.

Azumi criticized the government in talks with reporters, saying, "We're in an unusual situation in which all bills have to be checked for errors." He indicated the CDP's plan to halt Lower House deliberations until a report on the results of the government's probe is made.

