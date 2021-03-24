Japan Logs 1,918 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 1,918 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as 21 new deaths among infected people, including six in Tokyo.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients increased by eight from the previous day to 328.

In Tokyo, 420 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus, including 89 in their 20s, 62 in their 30s, 55 in their 40s and 103 aged 65 or older.

The capital's daily coronavirus tally hit the highest level so far this month and surpassed 400 for the first time since March 17, when the daily figure topped the threshold for the first time in a month.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards stood at 42.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]