Tokyo Records 420 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 420 on Wednesday, surpassing 400 for the first time since March 17, when the daily figure topped the threshold for the first time in a month.

Of the new cases, 89 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 62 among those in their 30s, 55 among those in their 40s and 103 among those aged 65 or older, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards stood at 42.

