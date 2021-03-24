Japan Unified University Exam to Add Information as Subject

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's unified university entrance examination will add information as a new subject area starting with the January 2025 test, its operator said Wednesday.

The addition comes as new high school curriculum guidelines, to go into effect in April 2022, make information, including learning programming skills, a mandatory subject area.

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations also said the current 30 subjects in six areas will be reorganized into 21 subjects in seven areas, starting with the 2025 test.

Beginning with the 2025 exam, test-takers will choose up to two from six subject areas related to geography, history, ethics and politics.

Mathematics-related subjects will be reorganized into three. Five foreign language subjects will be maintained.

