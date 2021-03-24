Tokyo-Area Governors Decide to Maintain Early Closure Requests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The governors of Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa decided at a teleconference Wednesday to maintain until April 21 their current requests for restaurants and bars to close by 9 p.m. in the fight against the coronavirus.

The decision came with people usually having many occasions to gather in April, such as welcome parties, as a new fiscal year starts in Japan.

Businesses complying with the early closure requests will continue to be provided with 40,000 yen in daily compensation.

The four prefectures had asked restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. during a state of emergency from early January to last Sunday. The requested closing time was changed to 9 p.m. after the emergency was lifted.

The governors also agreed to call on people to avoid going out for nonessential reasons during the period until April 21, which they positioned as a period for preventing a rebound in new coronavirus cases.

