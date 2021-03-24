Japanese Ministry Proposes Boosting Chip Production

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese industry ministry presented a set of proposals on Wednesday to boost semiconductor production in the country as part of efforts to address a shortage of chips.

The proposals call for joint chip development and production in Japan with foreign companies to improve the country's status as a maker of advanced semiconductors.

Japanese chipmakers had dominated the global market until around 1990, but currently lag behind Taiwanese and South Korean rivals in supplying advanced chips.

The ministry put forward the proposals at the first meeting of a study group set up to discuss ways to strengthen semiconductor supply chains. The meeting brought together experts and chipmaker executives.

Industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama told the meeting that his ministry is ready to take drastic steps to strengthen the competitiveness of the Japanese semiconductor industry.

